Rybak, Lynda K.

With great love & sadness we announce the loss of Lynda K. Rybak who passed on Saturday, her favorite day, 1/4/2020. Daughter of the late Frank Rybak and Jeanette Rybak (nee: Taushanoff). Dear sister of Michael (Sharon) Rybak. Dear niece, aunt, great aunt, cousin and close friend of many.

She had the soul of a gypsy, the heart of a hippie and the spirit of a fairy.

There are no words that can express how much we love her and will miss her.