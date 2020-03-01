Dengler, Lynn

Born Dec. 17, 1942, died Mon., Feb. 24, 2020. Loving wife of Harry O. Dengler for over 50 years; mother of James and the late Robert; dear daughter of the late Robert H. and June Sperreng; sister of Joan (Dave) Gildehaus; loving aunt of Deborah (Don) Fendler, Jennifer (Bob) Walker and Carolyn (Karen Napolitano); great-aunt, and inspiration and friend to many. Lynn had a long career as Director of Social Services at St. Louis State Hospital (now St. Louis Psychiatric Rehab Center (SLPRC). She was the current president of SAJE Senior Ministries Board of Directors. Lynn held a BA in Psychology from Lindenwood and an MSW from Washington University.

Services: Visitation and funeral service will be held Tues., March 3 at Episcopal Church of the Advent, 9373 Garber Rd. 63126. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the service to follow. Light lunch to follow service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to SAJE or Church of the Advent appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS