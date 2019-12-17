Feltmann, Lynn E.

(nee Provins), age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was a retired Registered Nurse and Epidemiologist with the St. Louis County Health Department. Lynn was the beloved wife for 57 years of Harold Feltmann; dear mother of Gerry Feltmann and Timothy (Mary) Feltmann; loving grandmother of Spencer and Sarah Feltmann; dear sister of Grant (Mary) Provins, Laura (Jeff) Potocnik, Ann (Carl) Gibson, and sister-in-law of Dan Basch. Beloved Aunt! She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Catherine (nee O'Neill) Provins and a sister Carol Basch.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, December 19 2019, 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Foundation of the National Student Nurses Association scholarship program at www.forevernursing.org or Foundation of the NSNA, 45 Main St., Ste 606, Brooklyn, NY 11201. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.