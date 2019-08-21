|
|
Grimert, Lynn Elizabeth
September 29, 1936 - August 18, 2019. (nee Bartosh) beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Kirkwood , Missouri . She is preceded in death by her cherished husband James; parents Frances and Mildred (Hoff) Bartosh; sisters Gail Bartosh and Ann Brooks. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Jeffrey Cowdry, Fenton, Missouri and son Thomas A. Grimert, San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren David (Audrey) Cowdry and Daniel Cowdry; great grandchildren Aleahia Cowdry, Lillian Cowdry, and Jackson Cowdry, and sister Gwen (Jerry) Cutcher, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bopp Chapel Funeral Home; visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. with service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Glendale Presbyterian Church, Easter Seals or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019