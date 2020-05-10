Niemeier, Lynn H. 74, was called to rest with Jesus on May 7, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend; a diligent worker; and proud U.S. Navy veteran. Lynn was born to Oscar & Charlotte (nee Guse) in Saint Louis, Missouri, a proud Saint Louis native throughout his life. He was married to Carol (nee Wesemann) on November 8, 1975, celebrating nearly 45 years of marriage. Lynn served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. His devotion to America, and his veteran status, held a fierce place of pride in his heart. After his service in the U.S. Navy and working various jobs in Saint Louis, he landed in the automotive industry and was a committed and devout pre-delivery mechanic for 25 years, a member of District No. 9 International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Union. He will always be remembered by his family, friends & coworkers for his remarkably steadfast work ethic. A cherished pastime of his was when he operated as a mechanic on a stock car that raced at the St. Charles Speedway. During his years of retirement, he stayed true to his hardworking demeanor by repairing lawnmowers; avidly traveling the world with his wife, Carol; and spent cherished time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Julie (Thomas); son, Darren; grandchildren, Taylor, Jack, Paige, Dustin, and Derrick; as well as many cousins and friends who are dear to him. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar, and mother, Charlotte. He was loved dearly and will be missed deeply by many. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.