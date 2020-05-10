Lynn H. Niemeier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niemeier, Lynn H. 74, was called to rest with Jesus on May 7, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend; a diligent worker; and proud U.S. Navy veteran. Lynn was born to Oscar & Charlotte (nee Guse) in Saint Louis, Missouri, a proud Saint Louis native throughout his life. He was married to Carol (nee Wesemann) on November 8, 1975, celebrating nearly 45 years of marriage. Lynn served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. His devotion to America, and his veteran status, held a fierce place of pride in his heart. After his service in the U.S. Navy and working various jobs in Saint Louis, he landed in the automotive industry and was a committed and devout pre-delivery mechanic for 25 years, a member of District No. 9 International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Union. He will always be remembered by his family, friends & coworkers for his remarkably steadfast work ethic. A cherished pastime of his was when he operated as a mechanic on a stock car that raced at the St. Charles Speedway. During his years of retirement, he stayed true to his hardworking demeanor by repairing lawnmowers; avidly traveling the world with his wife, Carol; and spent cherished time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Julie (Thomas); son, Darren; grandchildren, Taylor, Jack, Paige, Dustin, and Derrick; as well as many cousins and friends who are dear to him. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar, and mother, Charlotte. He was loved dearly and will be missed deeply by many. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved