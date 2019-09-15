Mathews, Lynn Marie

Lynn Marie Mathews "Momma Lynn", 57, of Saint Louis, MO, Tragically passed away from a motorcycle accident on Aug. 6th, 2019.

She enjoyed riding her motorcycle cross country to 49 of 50 states, and taking care of people. A board member of The Hartbauer McBride Memorial Foundation "Bikers Helping Bikers", member of A.B.A.T.E., Freedom of the Road Riders, H.O.G., AMA, M.R.F., unions NEA, MNEA, SVLS, and sign language interpreter for Special School district.

Lynn is survived by her brother Patrick, her sons James Newsham, Jeremy Knichel, and Justin Knichel. Her daughters Amanda, Heather, Kelsey, Rachel, Samantha, and grandchildren Emma, and Zane, with Addison Leigh on the way. Countless family, friends, Brothers, and Sisters of the road, and Christ.

A life of service to people, interpreting for the deaf, caring for children of special needs, the sick, and the hurt. A sister, and a Momma to All. The world was dimmed with her passing, but it's still brighter for having had her. Come celebrate and share in her warmth and light!

Services: The Celebration of Life is Sat., 9/21 at Jefferson Barracks Park, General Atkinson Shelter. Stop by between 12-6. Eulogies at 12:30, 2:30, and 5:30. Pot luck food and drinks, BYOB