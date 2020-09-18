Schomburg, Lynn Ross

Age 74, of Ballwin, Missouri passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born May 23, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Esther (nee Hanneman) and Ronald C. Schomburg. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (nee Beckett) Schomburg; daughter, Dana (Greg) Williams-Kreith of O'Fallon, Missouri; and grandchildren, Tyler Kreith, Evan Kreith, and Rachel Kreith. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Laurel Ann Ziener.

Lynn grew up in Walnut Park, Missouri where he attended and was confirmed by Reverend Prell at the Salvator United Church of Christ Evangelical. His father was Deacon and his mother was Secretary.

Services: Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Vineyard Hillcrest; 9115 Commercial Boulevard, Pevely, Missouri 63070. Funeral services Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks at 11:30 a.m. with full military honors. Funeral luncheon at the Elk's Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Dr., Festus, MO.