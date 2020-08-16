Buss, Lynn S.

Webster Groves, MO - Lynn passed away August 11, 2020 loved, at peace, and surrounded by family. She is survived by her sons Michael Buss (Mary), Jonathan Buss (Catherine), Matthew Buss (Jane), her mother Laverne Haynes, sisters Lonna Bourn, Laurel Haynes, Ellen Haynes and brother Larry Haynes, and her dear grandchildren Ethan, Sean, Josh, Claire, Katie and Ella.

Lynn's family sends a special recognition to her Mercy Hospital doctors and team for the outstanding care she received.

Services: Service and remembrance will be held in the future when people can safely gather to rejoice in her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.