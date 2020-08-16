1/1
Lynn S. Buss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Buss, Lynn S.

Webster Groves, MO - Lynn passed away August 11, 2020 loved, at peace, and surrounded by family. She is survived by her sons Michael Buss (Mary), Jonathan Buss (Catherine), Matthew Buss (Jane), her mother Laverne Haynes, sisters Lonna Bourn, Laurel Haynes, Ellen Haynes and brother Larry Haynes, and her dear grandchildren Ethan, Sean, Josh, Claire, Katie and Ella.

Lynn's family sends a special recognition to her Mercy Hospital doctors and team for the outstanding care she received.

Services: Service and remembrance will be held in the future when people can safely gather to rejoice in her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved