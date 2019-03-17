Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Spencer Van Matre. View Sign







Van Matre, Lynn Spencer 88, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away February, 10 2019. Lynn was born March 19, 1930, to the late Herbert A. Van Matre and Ruth (Herrick) Van Matre. He graduated from Beaumont High School, received his Associate In Arts from Harris Teachers College January 26, 1950, and graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia ,with a BS in Public Administration June 5, 1952. On June 24, 1952 Lynn reported to Camp Chaffee Arkansas for duty in the U.S. Army. Lynn served at Camp Chaffee until June 3, 1954. Lynn worked for the Mercantile Trust Company in St. Louis, for his father at Van Matre Motor Company, as Used Car Sales Manager at Ackerman Buick. Lynn purchased Florissant Dodge with his partner Marty Cancila, then purchased Simpson Buick in Cape Girardeau. Lynn was a member of the Cape Rotary Club and past director of MADA. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf and tennis. He is survived by his wife Donna (Schroeder) Van Matre; his son Mark S. Van Matre (Kimberly) Van Matre; his daughter Susan L. Van Matre; his son Scott A. (Carey) Van Matre; his granddaughter Elisabeth (Elise) Konya; and his grandson Scott A. Van Matre II (Sara). Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

