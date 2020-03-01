M. Avanell Seiler

Seiler, M. Avanell

(nee Kinney) Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph L. Seiler for 57 years; dear mother of Beverly (Jim) Townes, Steve (Cathy) Seiler, Ellen Seiler and Laurie Seiler; dear grandmother of Jamie, Miranda and Justin; dear great-grandmother of Mia; dear sister of Donna Kinney and the late Bob (survived by Susan) Kinney and Mary (survived by Paul) Boatman; dear sister-in-law of Richard Seiler; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Monday, March 2, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. and Tuesday, March 3 10:00 a.m. until Service 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church of Florissant, 2890 Patterson Rd. Interment St. John U.C.C. Cemetery (Chesterfield). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Florissant Youth Ministry. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
