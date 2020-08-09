1/1
M. Barbara Lauber
Lauber, M. Barbara

(nee Herold), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Charles A. Lauber; loving mother of Dave Lauber, Tim (Debbie Mayer) Lauber, Tom (Susan) Lauber, Nancy (Terry) Brennan and the late Steve Lauber; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter Catholic Church or to charity of donor's choice. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
