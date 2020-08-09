Lauber, M. Barbara

(nee Herold), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Charles A. Lauber; loving mother of Dave Lauber, Tim (Debbie Mayer) Lauber, Tom (Susan) Lauber, Nancy (Terry) Brennan and the late Steve Lauber; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter Catholic Church or to charity of donor's choice. www.boppchapel.com