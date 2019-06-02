Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Dayspring Baptist Church 1001 Municipal Center Dr. Town and Country , MO View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Dayspring Baptist Church 1001 Municipal Center Dr. Town and Country , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thompson, M. Bryant, M.D. passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Bryant was born in Chilicothe, Missouri in 1935 to Julia Bryant Thompson and James Mansfield Thompson. Raised in Portales, New Mexico, he graduated from Eastern New Mexico University before attending medical school at the University of California San Francisco. He interned at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, and spent two years in the Public Health Service before doing a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis. He spent 42 years in private practice with Muschany and Thompson, Thompson and Schaberg and finally Obstetrics Associates of St. Louis. After his retirement Bryant spent happy times on his John Deere tractor at the farm in Southern Illinois and tending to his garden in Clayton. Bryant is survived by his wife, Nancy Thompson (nee Kuehn); his three children, Linda Orfanos (Steve), Jeffrey Thompson (Christy), and Holly Lehmann (Alex); seven grandchildren, Carolyn, Catherine and George Orfanos, Anna, Bryant and Ned Thompson, and Jakob Robinson; and one sister, Jeanne Rawls of Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carmen Thompson. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at the Dayspring Baptist Church, 1001 Municipal Center Dr., Town and Country, Missouri 63131, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Private interment. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts may be sent to Dr. Bruce Miller's Research on Frontotemporal Dementia in honor of M. Bryant Thompson '61 at UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or to Dayspring Baptist Church. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL





