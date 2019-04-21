St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
M. Doug Brown Obituary
Brown, M. Doug August 29, 1953 - April 13, 2019. 65, of St. Louis, MO, passed away April 13, 2019 loved by many. Son of Melvin R. Brown and Rosa Lewis; loving father of Paige Brown, and friend of many. Doug was known for his luck at the meat shoots and his afternoon motorcycle and hot rod cruises. He will be missed by so many! Services: A celebration of his life will be held at Oakville Elk's Lodge on Saturday, April 27, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
