|
|
Zornada, M. George
passed away, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 90 following a stroke.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carolyn (nee Delmore), and his children. George was the loving father of George J. and Jeanne Zornada and proud grandfather of Alex and Max Zornada. Dear brother of the late Victor Del Zornada, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle and cousin.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, February 2, 2020, 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Private interment with full Military honors was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missouri Botanical Gardens or Backstoppers. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020