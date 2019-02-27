M. Julia Drury

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Julia Drury.

Drury, M. Julia (nee Bieser) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert P. Drury; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dr. William G. Drury, Jane F. (Frank) Romano, Donna Drury and the late Dr. Robert E. Drury; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and friend. Services: Family and friends may visit on Sat., March 2, at Breeze Park Senior Living Community Chapel, 600 Breeze Park Dr., Weldon Springs, MO 63304 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a service celebrating Julia's life at 10 a.m. A private interment was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service.

logo
Funeral Home
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.