Drury, M. Julia (nee Bieser) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert P. Drury; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dr. William G. Drury, Jane F. (Frank) Romano, Donna Drury and the late Dr. Robert E. Drury; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and friend. Services: Family and friends may visit on Sat., March 2, at Breeze Park Senior Living Community Chapel, 600 Breeze Park Dr., Weldon Springs, MO 63304 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a service celebrating Julia's life at 10 a.m. A private interment was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Julia Drury.
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019