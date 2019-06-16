Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Lorraine Kehoe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kehoe, M. Lorraine born October 28, 1927 in St. Louis, Mo was called home to heaven on June 12, 2019 in Jefferson City, Mo. She was known by family and friends affectionately as Gomie. Lorraine was a graduate of Rosati-Kain High School and remained involved, committed and proud of her alma mater and dear RK friends. She retired after 30 years of working for several judges in Federal bankruptcy court and then volunteered for 15 years at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Lorraine was a devoted single mother and amazing grandmother. She had many friends and loved to party, play cards, watch Cardinals and Rams football, all things Irish and drink manhattans. She was a devout Catholic and active in St. Gabriel the Archangel parish before moving to Jefferson City. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol and her parents Leo and Marie Rechtien. Lorraine is survived by her children, Kathy Benage, John (Patty) Kehoe, Maureen Smith , Peggy (Mike) Rogers and Michael (Claudia) Kehoe. During her lifetime she was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 18 greatgrandchildren. At her request, her body was donated to St. Louis University. Services: A Mass of remembrance will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel on Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Lorraine requested that contributions be made to St. Louis Rosati-Kain High School or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019

