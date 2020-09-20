1/1
M. Moss Alexander III
Alexander, M. Moss III

Passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 30 years of Laureen Helms Alexander; dearest father of Grace Alexander (Brian), Papa of Finnegan Alexander; beloved son of Stella Alexander and the late M. Moss Alexander Jr.; dear brother of Richard (Sharon), Thomas (Kathleen), Charles (Polly) and David Alexander (Katrina); our dear uncle and great-uncle.

Services: Private interment in Charlevoix, Michigan. A service to celebrate his life will be held in St. Louis at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the charity of your choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
