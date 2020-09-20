Alexander, M. Moss III

Passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 30 years of Laureen Helms Alexander; dearest father of Grace Alexander (Brian), Papa of Finnegan Alexander; beloved son of Stella Alexander and the late M. Moss Alexander Jr.; dear brother of Richard (Sharon), Thomas (Kathleen), Charles (Polly) and David Alexander (Katrina); our dear uncle and great-uncle.

Services: Private interment in Charlevoix, Michigan. A service to celebrate his life will be held in St. Louis at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the charity of your choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL