Rogers, M. Weldon III Beloved father of Sandy Rogers (Laing), Didi Bowers (Ros), Caroline Rogers, and Sarah Watt (Daniel). Grandfather of Clark and George Rogers and Page, Molly and Jack Bowers. Brother of Jane Bryan and uncle of John and Peter Bryan. Our Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of July 20, 2019 at his home in Boca Grande, FL on the birthday of his deceased grandson Henry Weldon Rogers. Weldon was also predeceased by his parents M. Weldon Rogers, Jr. and English Bostick Rogers and his brother-in-law John Bryan. Dad grew up in St. Louis, MO. After graduating from St. Louis Country Day School and Yale University, he began his career in banking at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company before moving to G. L. Ohrstrom & Co. both in New York City. His career advanced rapidly with a move to Missouri Portland Cement in St. Louis. He later became the owner and President of EckAdams, an office seating manufacturing business. Family was extremely important to our Dad. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and dear friends in Boca Grande, St. Louis, and numerous other places. He enjoyed golf, tennis, travel and people. He never met a stranger. We are so inspired by our father's faith in God, his eternal optimism, humor, boundless energy and the way he connected with and cared for so many people. A small family service was held this week in Boca Grande. Services: A memorial service and celebration of his life is planned for late November. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Suncoast Humane Society Capital Campaign or to Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church Mission Committee. For additional information and to share memories and condolences, please visit

