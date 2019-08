Skinner, Mabel Margaret

age 79, passed away on Thursday, August 15. Mabel was married to Wayne Skinner. Mabel is survived by her Son, Mike (Stacy) Skinner; Grandchildren, Emma & Luke Skinner, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Visitation Aug. 18th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Aug. 19th at 10am at Newcomer, St Peters Chapel. Please visit newcomerstlouis.com for more info.