Mabel Nielsen

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St Rose Philippine Duchesne,
2650 Parker Rd
Obituary
Nielsen, Mabel

(nee Reiker), 98 yrs., fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church surrounded by her family on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold for 75 wonderful yrs.; loving mother of Patricia (Gary) Kleeschulte and Stan (Jeanne) Nielsen; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline (David) Byrd, Helen (Mark) Rogles, Laura Modica, William (Lisa) Kleeschulte and Jeffrey Nielsen; dear great-grandmother of 9, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend of many.

Services: Funeral procession 9:15 a.m., Tues., Nov.5th from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., to St Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Rd., for a 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation, 4-8 p.m., Mon., Nov. 4th. In lieu of flowers donations to in memory of Mabel would be appreciated. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
