of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, November 1, 2019. Mack is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Emajean Swindle; his children, Edwin Mack (Laura) Swindle, Steve (Lynne) Swindle, and Ronda Swindle; his grandchildren, Jason (Lauren) Swindle, Michelle (John) Thieret, and Lucas Mack Swindle; his great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Maddison, Evelyn, and Vivian; and his brother, Fred (Martha Jean) Swindle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Mary Swindle; and his siblings, John S. "J.S." Swindle and Eula Jean Davenport.

Mack retired after 32 years from McDonnell Douglas and over his career he was able to work on the Mercury and Gemini projects, F4 fighter jet, the DC 10, and the Harrier jet aircraft.

He enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends in retirement. Mack dearly loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He loved a good game of pickup basketball and even medalled in the National Senior Olympics while in his seventies.

Mack was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Charles and was a past member of the Optimist Club for many years. He volunteered much of his time domestically and internationally to help build churches. Over the years he was involved in projects in O'Fallon, Illinois, Botswana, Africa and orphanages in Brazil and Pheasant Point Church in O'Fallon, Missouri. Mack tried to live, give, and serve with the thought, "Only what's done for Christ will last." That statement not only meant a lot to him but was also a true testament to the way which Mack lived his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home or to your home church's missionary program in Mack's honor.

Services: Visitation on Monday, November 11, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Baue, 3950 West Clay St. Visitation on Tuesday, November 12, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00, First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 2701 Muegge Road.