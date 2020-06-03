Maddalena "Madda" Gandalfo
Gandolfo, Maddalena "Madda" (nee DiPalo) PhD in Romance Languages and teacher in Italy, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Baldo Gandolfo; dear sister of Antonio DiPalo and Pierina DiPalo; dear sister-in-law of Rosalia (Ralph) Liuzza, Frances (Frank) Liuzza, Emilia (Renzo) Indelicato, Nina (Ben) Fazio and the late Lina Vanella and Rita Gandolfo; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Madda was co-owner of Baldo's Restaurant. Services: Funeral Mass at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church Thursday, June 4, 11 a.m. Entombment Sunset Mausoleum. Contributions to St. Louis Heart Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.


Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
