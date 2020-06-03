Gandolfo, Maddalena "Madda" (nee DiPalo) PhD in Romance Languages and teacher in Italy, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Baldo Gandolfo; dear sister of Antonio DiPalo and Pierina DiPalo; dear sister-in-law of Rosalia (Ralph) Liuzza, Frances (Frank) Liuzza, Emilia (Renzo) Indelicato, Nina (Ben) Fazio and the late Lina Vanella and Rita Gandolfo; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Madda was co-owner of Baldo's Restaurant. Services: Funeral Mass at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church Thursday, June 4, 11 a.m. Entombment Sunset Mausoleum. Contributions to St. Louis Heart Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.