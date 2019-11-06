|
Witt, Sister Madeleine Sophie, S.S.N.D.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday November 2, 2019. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.
Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community (Marion Chapel) 12284 DePaul Dr. Bridgeton on Thursday November 7 from 2:30 PM (Prayers) till 3:30 PM then to the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Prayer service at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial on Friday 11:15 AM with Interment in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019