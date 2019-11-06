St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Madeleine Sophie Witt

Witt, Sister Madeleine Sophie, S.S.N.D.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday November 2, 2019. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community (Marion Chapel) 12284 DePaul Dr. Bridgeton on Thursday November 7 from 2:30 PM (Prayers) till 3:30 PM then to the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Prayer service at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial on Friday 11:15 AM with Interment in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
