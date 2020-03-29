St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Madeline Ann Rourke

Madeline Ann Rourke Obituary

Rourke, Madeline Ann

(nee McCaffrey) Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Michael Rourke; loving mother of John West (Lynn) Rourke, James Reilly (Mariclaire) Rourke, Fr. Paul Keys Rourke, S.J. and the late Edward Thomas and Terance Rourke; cherished grandmother of Sara, Jack, Carolyn, Will, Reilly, Jack, and Megan Rourke; dear aunt and friend to many.

Services: Private Mass and burial. A public Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Priory School or St. Peter Parish-Kirkwood. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
