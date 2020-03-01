|
Palazzolo, Madeline
(nee Rees) age 95, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Palazzolo; loving mother of Mary (Paul) Rosoff, Thomas (Patricia), John (Marjorie) and Matthew (Jason Reichman) Palazzolo; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Andrew) Martinek, Noah Rubin, Ann (Brett) Wilson, Katie (Michael) Neustedter, Tom (Shelby), Joseph and Benjamin Palazzolo; great-grandmother of Leo, Ronan, and Elijah; dear sister of Richard Rees, Charlotte Johnson, and the late Thomas Rees; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation 4-7:00pm Tues., March 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass 10am Wed., March 4, at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., in Des Peres. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Little Haven and Carmelite Monastery. www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020