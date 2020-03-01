St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Palazzolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Palazzolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Palazzolo Obituary

Palazzolo, Madeline

(nee Rees) age 95, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Palazzolo; loving mother of Mary (Paul) Rosoff, Thomas (Patricia), John (Marjorie) and Matthew (Jason Reichman) Palazzolo; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Andrew) Martinek, Noah Rubin, Ann (Brett) Wilson, Katie (Michael) Neustedter, Tom (Shelby), Joseph and Benjamin Palazzolo; great-grandmother of Leo, Ronan, and Elijah; dear sister of Richard Rees, Charlotte Johnson, and the late Thomas Rees; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 4-7:00pm Tues., March 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass 10am Wed., March 4, at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., in Des Peres. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Little Haven and Carmelite Monastery. www.boppchapel.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now