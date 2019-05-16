|
Friskel, Madonna Cecilia Allhoff 70, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home from complications of her longtime disease, Inclusion Body Myositis. She has been reunited with her parents, Francis and Frances (nee Walsh) Allhoff and her sister, Judy Allhoff. Beloved wife of Terence Friskel, much-loved sister of Mary (Mike) Sheridan, John (Lisa) Allhoff, Rita Mitchell, Tom (Sue) Allhoff, Bob (Tammy) Allhoff and Jean (Scott) Nast; dear sisterin-law of Pat (Susan) Friskel, John (Megan) Friskel, Phil Friskel, Greg (Lori) Friskel, Bob (Julie) Friskel. Loving aunt of 50 nieces and nephews. Much-loved niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Donna was especially proud and fond of her five godchildren: Christine Schuessler, Laura Mitchell, Thomas Allhoff, Ellen Risse and Clayton Paulsmeyer. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood MO, with funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Peter Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Farotto's Restaurant, 9525 Manchester. Guests are very welcome and encouraged to join the family. Memorial contributions may be given to Ursuline Academy, 341 South Sappington Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019