Thoele, Madonna Jean (nee Park) of St. Charles, MO, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Roy R. Thoele; cherished daughter of the late Sylvester Park and the late Estella (Erwin) Schnedler; devoted mother of Susan (Henry) Krafft, Linda (the late Thomas) Bianchi, Mike (Jean) Thoele, and Mark (Rose) Thoele; loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, and treasured greatgrand- mother of 7 great-grandchildren. Madonna is also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Park, and brother, Joseph Park. Madonna was a hard worker and was the Chairman of Thoele, Inc. She was a faithful member of St. Cletus Catholic Church, the Lions Club, and belonged to St. Joseph's Hospital auxiliary. Madonna was an avid and dedicated bowler for over forty years, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and with her devoted pet, Fluffy. Madonna was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorials may be made in Madonna's name to Parkinson's Foundation. Services: Vis., Sun., 7/28, 4 - 8 p.m., Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Second Vis. Mon., 7/29, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Cletus Catholic Church. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 25 to July 26, 2019