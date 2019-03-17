Elkan, Mae March 14, 1919 - March 14, 2019; Peacefully, on her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Siegfried Elkan; dear mother of Harold Elkan of San Diego, CA and Robert (Pamela) Elkan; loving grandmother of Brad (Veronica) Elkan, Andrew Elkan, David (Jessica) Elkan and Daniel (Andrea) Elkan; beloved great- grandmother of Dahlia Mae and Joshua Samuel Elkan; dear sister of the late Joseph (Rose) Ofstein and Albert (Emily) Ofstein; beloved sister-in-law of the late Gertrude Elkan. Loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Mae was a longtime volunteer at Missouri Baptist Hospital and the Shriners Women's Club. Services: Graveside service Tuesday, March 19, 11:00 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110 or the Jewish Family and Children's Service, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019