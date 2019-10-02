St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Mae L. Murnan Obituary

Murnan, Mae L.

(nee Gemeinhardt), Sunday,

September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur D. Murnan; dear mother of David (Judy) and the late Jack Murnan; dear grandmother of Shawn Murnan and Tiffany (Roy) Albrecht; dear great-grandmother to 5 great-grandsons; our dear sister-in-law , aunt and friend. She was a member of the Zeta Beta Chi Sorority.

She was an example of how to live a life of grace and grit with style, and loved the Lord and her family.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, October 6, 1 p.m. until funeral service at 4 p.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Join Hands ESL, Inc. PO Box 1429, E. St. Louis, IL 62202 "Providing a pathway out of poverty."

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
