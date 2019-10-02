|
|
Murnan, Mae L.
(nee Gemeinhardt), Sunday,
September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur D. Murnan; dear mother of David (Judy) and the late Jack Murnan; dear grandmother of Shawn Murnan and Tiffany (Roy) Albrecht; dear great-grandmother to 5 great-grandsons; our dear sister-in-law , aunt and friend. She was a member of the Zeta Beta Chi Sorority.
She was an example of how to live a life of grace and grit with style, and loved the Lord and her family.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, October 6, 1 p.m. until funeral service at 4 p.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Join Hands ESL, Inc. PO Box 1429, E. St. Louis, IL 62202 "Providing a pathway out of poverty."
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019