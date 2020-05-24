Kreiner, Magdalena (nee Glasz), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Otto Kreiner; dear mother of Erni Wood and Gerda (Tim) Wilson; loving grandmother of Kristi (Jack) Cunningham, Lori (Mike) Pacanowski, Jeff (Marci) Sanocki and Timmy (Laura) Wilson; special great-grandmother of Zack, Abby & Katie, Carson & Brooke and Lena & Lily; dear sister of Nick (Gerda) Glasz; dear sister-in-law of Richard (Marie) Kreiner and Erna (Frank) Arbik; our dear aunt and friend to many. If desired, donations in Magdalena's name may be made to the American Lung Association. Services: Funeral Service, Thursday, May 28th, 10 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, May 27th 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Mortuary. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.