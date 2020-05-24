Magdalena Kreiner
Kreiner, Magdalena (nee Glasz), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Otto Kreiner; dear mother of Erni Wood and Gerda (Tim) Wilson; loving grandmother of Kristi (Jack) Cunningham, Lori (Mike) Pacanowski, Jeff (Marci) Sanocki and Timmy (Laura) Wilson; special great-grandmother of Zack, Abby & Katie, Carson & Brooke and Lena & Lily; dear sister of Nick (Gerda) Glasz; dear sister-in-law of Richard (Marie) Kreiner and Erna (Frank) Arbik; our dear aunt and friend to many. If desired, donations in Magdalena's name may be made to the American Lung Association. Services: Funeral Service, Thursday, May 28th, 10 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, May 27th 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Mortuary. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MAY
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
