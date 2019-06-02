|
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallace, Mahlon Brookings III October 1, 1934 - May 19, 2019 Mahlon Brookings Wallace III passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 19. Known as Lonnie to his many friends, he was born in 1934, the only son of Audrey Faust Wallace and Mahlon B. Wallace, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lee Renfrew Wallace. Mr. Wallace attended St. Louis Country Day School, the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, CT, and graduated from Lawrenceville School in New Jersey where he excelled as an athlete in football and swimming. He received a B.A .degree from Yale University in 1957. Following Yale, Mr. Wallace entered the United States Marine Corps, He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and attained the rank of Captain. Upon his return to St. Louis, he joined the family owned Wallace Pencil Company and served as CEO until selling the company in 1982. While retired he devoted much of his time to managing Spring Creek Farm, a cattle ranch in Rolla, Missouri, where he produced a line of championship Texas Longhorn Steers. He and his wife traveled extensively taking trips throughout the world, many with family and friends. The lure of Africa was the most powerful and the Wallaces made more than a dozen safaris during their marriage. In addition, they spent weeks at a time on their boat, cruising the shores of Lake Michigan as well as the islands of the Carribean and the South Pacific. He was an excellent videographer, recording many of their trips, and an avid scuba diver. Mr. Wallace was involved with the St. Louis community serving for 32 years as a Director of Commerce Bank. He was President of the St. Louis Zoo Friend's Board and has been supportive of many charitable and cultural organizations in St. Louis as well as the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation in Dumfries, Virginia and the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut. He had a great love and passion for life, family and his country. He is survived by his sister Audrey Wallace Otto from Lexington, Kentucky. He has two sons, Mark Kennedy Wallace (Kristen) of West Dover Vermont, and Edward Brookings Wallace of Gypsum, Colorado In addition, his two stepsons, Scott and Paul Brown from South Carolina and California respectively. His three daughters are, Hillary Armstrong Cooper (Fairfax) and Leslie Armstrong Culbertson (John) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Courtney Armstrong VanDeVelde ( Tim) of Wilmette, Illinois. Papa will be forever missed by his eleven grands Audrey, Sam, Haley and Brookie Wallace, Mac, Luke and Julian Culbertson, Will and Jack Cooper and Sydney and Cooper VanDeVelde. They all especially enjoyed summers in Harbor Point, Michigan, where Papa taught them the rules of boating and trampoline jumping. The family would like to extend special thanks to Mr. Wallace's loyal and long-time employees Joe and Kyle Bailey, Beverly Kee, Sue Martin and Mary Louise Johnson for years of friendship and exceptional service and the host of caring doctors, nurses and hospice care workers who assisted during his illness. Services: A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at St. Louis Country Club on Friday, June 7, from 5 to 7 in the evening. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 3800 Settler Park Drive Ste 104, Dumfries, VA 22025 or Focus Marine, 15455 Manchester Road - #46, Ballwin, MO 63022 or a . SEMPER FI A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
