Maj. James M. McNamara USAF Ret.

Obituary
McNamara, Maj. James M., USAF Ret.

Peacefully on January 29, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Dearest husband of Margaret McNamara (nee Rush); devoted father of 3, grandfather of 9 & great-grandfather of 10; our uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Jim served as a Navigator in the US Air Force from 1954 – 1973. Services: Visitation Tuesday at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Road) 9:30 a.m. until Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
