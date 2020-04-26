Boehmer, Malcolm "Mal" J. Jr. 92, of O'Fallon, IL, died April 22, 2020. "Mal" was a Co-owner and Vice President of Estimating for Niehaus Construction Services. Surviving are his special lady, Patricia Grimes; son, Lawrence (Debra) Boehmer; daughters, Katrina "Trina" Lanius and Jill (Christopher) Stanwick; brother, Donald (Barbara) Boehmer. Private services, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. www.kurrusfh.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.