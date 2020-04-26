Malcolm J. "Mal" Boehmer
Boehmer, Malcolm "Mal" J. Jr. 92, of O'Fallon, IL, died April 22, 2020. "Mal" was a Co-owner and Vice President of Estimating for Niehaus Construction Services. Surviving are his special lady, Patricia Grimes; son, Lawrence (Debra) Boehmer; daughters, Katrina "Trina" Lanius and Jill (Christopher) Stanwick; brother, Donald (Barbara) Boehmer. Private services, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. www.kurrusfh.com.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
