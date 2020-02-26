St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Malcolm S. Sweet

Malcolm S. Sweet Obituary

Sweet, Malcolm S.

on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Sweet. Dear mother of Malcolm (Christine) Sweet and the late Stuart C. Sweet. Dear grandfather of Leigh-Anne (Randy) and Elizabeth. Dear great-grandfather of Amelia. Dear brother of the late Ralph (Joan) Sweet. Dear uncle of Nancy (Mike), Br. Joel and George. Caring and Loving companion of Judy Neill. Dear friend to many.

Malcolm was a successful businessman and owner of Condaire, Inc. Mr. Sweet was also a former Alderman of the City of Des Peres and a former Governor of the Missouri Athletic Club.

Services: Funeral Service will be Friday, February 28, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association or the Missouri Athletic Club Preservation Foundation. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
