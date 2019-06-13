Coleman, Mamie (nee Sanfilippo) 94, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lee Coleman for 64 years; loving mother of Rose Galloway, Geri Cvetic (Jim Lochner), Pat (Tom) Zimmerman, Gina (Bob) Fleschert, Laura (Franklin) Young, Bob Coleman (Anastasia Lamar), Lisa (John) Doepke; dear grandmother of 10 and greatgrandmother of 13.Mamie worked at Riverview Garden's School District for 15 years. Services: Svc. 9am Fri, June 14 at Hutchens-Stygar (St. Charles). Burial, National Cemetery. Vis. 3-7pm Thurs at Hutchens-Stygar. Memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019