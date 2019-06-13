Mamie Coleman

Coleman, Mamie (nee Sanfilippo) 94, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lee Coleman for 64 years; loving mother of Rose Galloway, Geri Cvetic (Jim Lochner), Pat (Tom) Zimmerman, Gina (Bob) Fleschert, Laura (Franklin) Young, Bob Coleman (Anastasia Lamar), Lisa (John) Doepke; dear grandmother of 10 and greatgrandmother of 13.Mamie worked at Riverview Garden's School District for 15 years. Services: Svc. 9am Fri, June 14 at Hutchens-Stygar (St. Charles). Burial, National Cemetery. Vis. 3-7pm Thurs at Hutchens-Stygar. Memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019
