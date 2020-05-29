Tullmann, Manfred "Fred" Frank 56, of St. Louis MO, passed suddenly on Wed, May 20,2020. Fred is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 23 years, Kathaleen (Saunders), daughters Kayla and Hannah, his loving, grieving parents, William and Katherine Tullmann and loving sister Sigrid (Tullmann) Koenigs, nieces, Katie and Annie. He was loved as a nephew, uncle, cousin, and by Kathaleen's family residing in MA and AL. He was preceded in death, by his brother Richard Tullmann. Fred is a graduate of Vianney HS, '82, served in the Navy & received his BS in Mining Engineering at Rolla School of Mines. Services: No Services are planned at this time, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society of St. Louis.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.