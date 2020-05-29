Manfred Frank "Fred" Tullmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tullmann, Manfred "Fred" Frank 56, of St. Louis MO, passed suddenly on Wed, May 20,2020. Fred is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 23 years, Kathaleen (Saunders), daughters Kayla and Hannah, his loving, grieving parents, William and Katherine Tullmann and loving sister Sigrid (Tullmann) Koenigs, nieces, Katie and Annie. He was loved as a nephew, uncle, cousin, and by Kathaleen's family residing in MA and AL. He was preceded in death, by his brother Richard Tullmann. Fred is a graduate of Vianney HS, '82, served in the Navy & received his BS in Mining Engineering at Rolla School of Mines. Services: No Services are planned at this time, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society of St. Louis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved