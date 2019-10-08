Sparks, Maralynn

(nee Heim) Sun., Oct. 6, 2019. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Linda (Ray) Corbett; loving Nana of Nicholas Scott Corbett; our dear friend and neighbor.

Special thanks to the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their care of Maralynn.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thurs., Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Entombment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

