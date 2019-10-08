Maralynn Sparks

Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Obituary
Sparks, Maralynn

(nee Heim) Sun., Oct. 6, 2019. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Linda (Ray) Corbett; loving Nana of Nicholas Scott Corbett; our dear friend and neighbor.

Special thanks to the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their care of Maralynn.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thurs., Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Entombment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
