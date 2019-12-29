Geers, Marc Henry

born in Topeka, KS on June 20, 1960, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Hurley Geers and daughter Nina Ellie Geers of St. Louis, parents Jack and Marcia Geers, sister Jane and husband John Winch and nephew Henry, all of Durham, NC.

Marc will always be remembered for his constant cheerfulness and kindness to his family and many friends. He owned Lifetime Construction Company and worked in the St. Louis area for 30 years. Marc was a master craftsman and took great pride in his work.

Services: A Spring graveside service will be held in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, MO laying Marc to rest next to his dearly loved grandparents Henry and Wanda Geers. Contributions in memory of Marc may be made to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, mochf.org