Braeckel, Marc John Sr.

Sunday, May 31, 2020, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Survived by his wife, Joan Braeckel (nee Lembeck), his children, Marc Braeckel, Jr. (Meg Reisa), Christie (Rusty) Besancenez, Paul Braeckel, Sallie Crandall and Steve Braeckel, his grandchildren, Peyton, Addison, Quinn and Keaton Braeckel, Sophie, Mason, Cecilia and Chance Besancenez, and Mia, Cooper, Nora, Bodie and Eden Crandall, as well as his sister Maren Dyer (nee Braeckel).

Preceded in death by his father, Walter Braeckel, mother, Loretto Braeckel (nee Maloney), his sister, Mary Beth Klemm (nee Braeckel), and his grandson Colby Braeckel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anslem Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society, 530 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141.

A Memorial Mass will occur at a later date.