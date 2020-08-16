Doyne, Marcell (Marcella)

94, died on August 3, 2020 in Austin, TX. She was born in St. Louis to Fay and Harry Pepper. After graduating with a B.S. in Education from Washington University, Marcella received her M.S. in Speech Pathology from Purdue University. She maintained a private practice in speech pathology in St. Louis for many years and was on the staff of St. Mary's Medical Center in Jefferson City before moving to Texas. Marcella was a lifetime member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the Missouri Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Marcella's husband of 64 years, Morgan, to whom she was devoted, predeceased her. Surviving Marcella are her loving daughters Margo Saunders (Garry), Carla Doyne (Mike Bracken), Karen Doyne, and Diane Doyne (Tim Ruys). She is also survived by her brother, Edwin Pepper, and his wife, Lenore; grandchildren Brett, Rebecca, Ross, and Stephen (Tiffany); niece Karen and nephews Marc and Michael and their respective spouses and families; and numerous dear friends.

Marcella and Morgan were long-time members of the Ethical Society of St. Louis, and she lived the core values of Ethical Humanism: respect for human worth and diversity, fairness, kindness, and helping others realize the full capacity of our human spirit.

"What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose.

All that we love deeply becomes part of us." - Helen Keller

Services: A private service will be held at a future date with inurnment alongside Morgan in Arlington National Cemetery.

Contributions in Marcella's memory may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (dystonia-foundation.org) or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org).