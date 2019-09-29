Butler, Marcella A.

95, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marcella was the beloved wife of the late William A. Butler; dearest mother of William (JoAnn) Butler, Delores (Bob) Waugh, and Robert (Jeanine) Butler; loving grandmother of Krista (Scott) Stephan, Stacy (Jeff) Cook, Kathleen Butler, Patricia Butler, Amanda Butler, and Paul (Cindy) Butler; dear great grandmother of 7 and great-great grandmother of 1; our dear aunt, great aunt, and friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Jude's Hospital would be appreciated.

Services: Visit Thurs, 10/3, from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois), leaving Ziegenhein after 10:30am prayers for 11am mass at St. Anthony of Padua on Friday, 10/4. Interment Jefferson Barracks.