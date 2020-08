Ballheimer, Marcella "Sally"

87, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" at her side on August 14, 2020.

Sally and Bob's marriage of 67 years was filled with much love and joy for their family, children Ken (Maureen), Cindy (Bruce) Wismann, Dennis (Pam) and Jeff (Linda), 17 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren. For more information regarding September 5th funeral services, please visit stlouiscremation.com