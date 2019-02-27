|
Kaestner, Marcella J. (nee Altman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Alphonsous and Marie Altman; Beloved wife of Robert G. Kaestner; loving mother of Robert J. (Patty Ward) Kaestner; dearest grandmother of Robert P. and Joseph M. Kaestner; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mahrukh Kahn and her entire staff for their tender, loving care. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Michael Archangel Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave., 63119, Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment. A Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019