Kanyuck, Marcella

(nee Wessels) of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 97. Marcella is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Wessels; first husband, Paul Kanyuck, Sr.; 2nd husband, Paul Rustige. Devoted father of Paul (Karen) Kanyuck, Jr., Michael Kankyuck, Patricia Hillyard, M. Margot Lockwood, Marcia (Thomas) Finn, and Pamela (Robert) Wolf.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St Francis of Assisi, 1000 Luebbering Rd, Luebbering, MO. Visit Baue.com