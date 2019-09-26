Marcella Kanyuck

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Kanyuck.
Service Information
St Francis of Assisi Church
1000 Luebbering Rd
Luebbering, MO 63061
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi
1000 Luebbering Rd.
Luebbering, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kanyuck, Marcella

(nee Wessels) of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 97. Marcella is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Wessels; first husband, Paul Kanyuck, Sr.; 2nd husband, Paul Rustige. Devoted father of Paul (Karen) Kanyuck, Jr., Michael Kankyuck, Patricia Hillyard, M. Margot Lockwood, Marcia (Thomas) Finn, and Pamela (Robert) Wolf.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St Francis of Assisi, 1000 Luebbering Rd, Luebbering, MO. Visit Baue.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.