Schultz, Marcella M. (nee Gomoluh) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Schultz; loving mother of David (Beth), Linda (Tom) Overton, Maria (Joe Placht) Faunce, Donna (Mark) Schultz and Debra (David) Eagan; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, May 5, 3:00 until service at 4:00 p.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Bethesda Dilworth to offset cost of P.P.E.





