Marcella M. Schultz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schultz, Marcella M. (nee Gomoluh) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Schultz; loving mother of David (Beth), Linda (Tom) Overton, Maria (Joe Placht) Faunce, Donna (Mark) Schultz and Debra (David) Eagan; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, May 5, 3:00 until service at 4:00 p.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Bethesda Dilworth to offset cost of P.P.E.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
3:00 - 4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
5
Service
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved