Obituary
Spirz, Marcella M. (nee Meyer), Mon., June 24, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Spirz; loving mother of Paula (David) Gockley and Sharon (Chris) Carlson; loving grandmother of Lauren and John (Chrissy) Gockley, Erik (Karlee) and Scott Carlson; loving great-grandmother of Charlie Necole Carlson; dear sister of Florence Prouhet and the late Norma Miller; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 1 in the Chapel of the Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Visitation Sunday evening from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to preferred. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin and Ellen O'Sullivan. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
