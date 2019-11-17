Werner, Marcella M.

(nee Zimmerle) Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis "Frank" Werner for 66 years. Dear mom of Frank (Sandi), Jim (Jean), Tom (Maureen) Werner and Karol (Shawn) Collins; dearest grandma of Chase, Kristin, Casey (Kaitlyn), Jordan (Alli), Haley (Frank), Sarah, Jacquie and great-grandma of Levi; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A Memorial Visitation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Rd., Imperial, MO 63052, Friday, November 29,

9 a.m. until memorial Mass 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated.