Marcella M. Werner

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of all of you and holding you close to my heart as..."
    - Krisy Sims
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
6020 Old Antonia Rd.
Imperial, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
6020 Old Antonia Rd.
Imperial, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Werner, Marcella M.

(nee Zimmerle) Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis "Frank" Werner for 66 years. Dear mom of Frank (Sandi), Jim (Jean), Tom (Maureen) Werner and Karol (Shawn) Collins; dearest grandma of Chase, Kristin, Casey (Kaitlyn), Jordan (Alli), Haley (Frank), Sarah, Jacquie and great-grandma of Levi; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A Memorial Visitation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Rd., Imperial, MO 63052, Friday, November 29,

9 a.m. until memorial Mass 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.