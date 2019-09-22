Franklin, Marcella Marie

age 86, of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away September 12, 2019 at Nazareth Living Center. Marcella was born January 13, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest child to Henry and Marie Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, her husband, and a daughter.

Marcella graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Carl Donald Franklin in June 1951. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a great great-grandmother, Aunt, and friend.

After raising her eight children, much of her time was devoted to serving her parish, St. Francis of Assisi. A lover of music, she enjoyed singing in the choir. Along-side her husband, Carl, she cleaned and cared for the church and the Franciscan priests serving the parish.

She is survived by her children: Don, Bill (Karen), Karen (Mike Dzurian), Mark (Vicky), Dell (Angie), Ken (Susan), and Leslie McFarland, as well as 18 grand-children, 15 great-grand-children, one great great-grandson, numerous nephews and nieces, and extended family. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marcella's memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Lane, St. Louis, MO. 63129.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Lane, St. Louis, MO. 63129.